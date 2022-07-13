New Delhi, July 13: India logged 16,906 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. This is an increase of 3,291 infections as compared to yesterday. The country reported 13,615 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The active cases in the country have gone up to 1,32,457. They constitute 0.30 per cent of the total caseload in the country. As many as 45 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country is at 5,25,519.

According to the Ministry, 15,447 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 4,30,11,8747. The recovery rate currently is 98.49 per cent.

Out of the 86.77 crore COVID tests conducted in the country so far, 4,59,302 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate is 3.68 per cent and the total weekly positivity rate is 4.26 per cent. Serum Institute of India’s Vaccine to Treat Cervical Cancer Gets DCGI’s Nod, to Launch Later This Year.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 11,15,068 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,99,12,79,010 vaccines have been administered so far.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

