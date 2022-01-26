New Delhi [India]: India logged 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

With the active cases at 5.55 per cent, the country's active caseload stands at 22,23,018. As per the health bulletin, the daily positivity rate is 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 17.33 per cent.

The recovery rate is currently at 93.23 per cent with 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours while the cumulative recovery stands at 3,73,70,971.

As many as 72.05 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far while 17,69,745 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, stated the official release from the Ministry.

Under the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, 163.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

