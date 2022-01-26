India on Wednesday witnessed an increase in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported 2,85,914 new COVID-19 infections and 665 deaths in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, over 2.99 lakh patients recovered from the deadly virus in a day. Active cases dropped to 22,23,018. However, daily positivity rate increased to 16.16 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 2,85,914 new #COVID19 cases, 665 deaths and 2,99,073 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,23,018 Daily positivity rate: 16.16% Total Vaccination : 1,63,58,44,536 pic.twitter.com/hpxnJKfSep — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

