New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) India recorded 456 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 3,406, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll stands at 5,30,780 with one death reported in Gujarat, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

Also Read | H3N2 Outbreak in India: Experts Say 'Hong Kong Flu' Changing Pattern Unexpectedly, Hospitalisations May Go Up.

So far, the country has logged a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,89,968) Covid cases.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was at 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Crime Branch Inspector Removed From Service on 'Sexual Assault' Charges.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,55,782, while the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)