Cuttack, Jun 12 (PTI) India posted 148 for six against South Africa after being put into bat in the second T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.

Also Read | Srinagar Encounter: LeT Terrorist, Involved in Killing of 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police Personnel, Gunned Down by Security Forces.

Shreyas Iyer (40) was the top-scorer, while opener Ishan Kishan (34) and 'designated finisher' Dinesh Karthik (30 not out) also chipped in to take India to a competitive score.

Anrich Nortje (2/36) was the most successful bowler for South Africa, which produced a clinical effort after winning the toss and opting to field.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Geert Wilders, Dutch Politician Receives Death Threats for Supporting Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma, Says ‘I Am Not Indian nor a Hindu’.

Kagiso Rabada (1/15), Wayne parnell (1/23), Dwaine Pretorius (1/40) and Keshav Maharaj (1/12) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 148 for 6 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 40; Anrich Nortje 2/36). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)