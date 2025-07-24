New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) India "continuously monitors" and "maintains a record" of incidents of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, including of individuals, their homes, businesses and places of worship, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said, "It is the expectation of the Government of India that the interim government of Bangladesh will thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence against minorities to justice".

Also Read | India-UK Free Trade Agreement Not Just Economic Partnership but Blueprint for Shared Prosperity, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether it is maintaining a record regarding the number of individuals from the Hindu community who have been the victims of attacks in Bangladesh; and if the MEA has taken up the matter with the "government of Bangladesh".

The Government of India has "consistently raised the matter of safety and security of the minorities with the authorities in Bangladesh, at all relevant occasions, including at the highest level," he said.

Also Read | Gay Date Goes Wrong in Varanasi: Man Clicks Nude Photos of Doctor, Extorts INR 8 Lakh After Victim Connects With Him on Gay Dating App.

The Government of India "continuously monitors and maintains a record of incidents of attacks against minorities in Bangladesh", including of individuals, their homes, businesses and places of worship, the MoS said.

The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)