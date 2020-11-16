New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India has named two more wetlands of international importance-- Lonar lake in Maharashtra and Sur Sarovar in Agra-- under the Ramsar Convention, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday.

"Happy to note that India has added two more Ramsar sites. Lonar lake in Maharashtra, the only crater lake of the country, and Sur Sarovar, also known as Keetham lake in Agra. Wetlands are the world's natural water filters and one of the most productive ecosystems on the planet," Javadekar tweeted.

The Ramsar Convention on wetlands is an inter-governmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. (ANI)

