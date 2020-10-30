Harsidhi (SC), a constituency based in West Champaran district of Bihar, will go to polls in the second phase of assembly elections 2020. The seat is reserved for candidates of the scheduled caste community. The vidhan sabha segment has shown fluctuating results over the past two decades. Polling in the seat is scheduled on November 3, whereas, the results will be declared on November 10.

The Harsidhi assembly segment is among the 94 seats that will go to polls in the second phase of elections in Bihar. The seat, in 2000 and 2005 elections, was won by the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). In 2010, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) succeeded in wresting the seat, followed by a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) victory in 2015. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

The Mahagathbandhan candidate from Harsidhi seat is sitting MLA Kumar Nagendra Bihari of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The rival NDA camp allowed BJP to contest from the seat, which has fielded former MLA Krishna Nandan Paswan.

The assembly elections in Bihar is the first major poll battle after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion polls, ahead of the start of elections, flagged the anti-incumbency wave against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but gave the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led ruling camp.

