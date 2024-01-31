New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) India and Portugal on Wednesday stressed on early implementation of a pilot project for recruitment of Indian nationals to work in Portuguese cities and towns.

The issue figured in the fourth India-Portugal foreign office consultations (FoC) that took place in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The FoC focused on political relations, deepening of trade and investment, cooperation in defence, science and technology, energy, tourism, training of diplomats, culture and people-to-people relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Both sides also stressed on early implementation of the pilot project on the recruitment of Indian citizens to work in the Portuguese Republic, as well as holding of the first India-Portugal consular dialogue," it said in a statement.

The MEA said discussions were also held on the joint commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

"They reviewed the ongoing cooperation between India and Portugal on the development of the maritime heritage complex in Lothal, Gujarat," it said.

A review of agreements under negotiation, including on air connectivity, youth mobility, visa waiver for official passport holders and mutual recognition of academic qualifications, was also undertaken, the statement said.

"The two sides also exchanged views on global and regional issues, including Gaza and Ukraine, and agreed to continue the existing close cooperation in multilateral fora, including at the UN," it added.

