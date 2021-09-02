New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): India is ready to partner with like-minded nations towards development in technology embedded governance, said Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday.

Speaking at a pre-event organised in the run-up to the fifteenth session of the Ministerial Conference of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) through video conferencing, the Minister shared India's success story of digitalisation.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here Are Latest Reports and Updates.

As per an official release, Chandrasekhar said, "India's success story of Digitalisation is driven by the public and private sector in the global technology eco-system in terms of providing innovative solutions to the world."

The Minister highlighted that currently, India is poised as one of the largest connected countries in the world in terms of internet connectivity with "around 80 Crore people online" and one of the "world's largest rural broadband connectivity projects being executed".

Also Read | Twitter Super Follows Feature Launched for iOS, Allows Creators To Monetise Tweets.

He also shared that the distance between the citizen and government has been bridged tremendously over the last six years by leveraging technology and public digital platforms including digital identity, digital payments systems and digital literacy and thus preventing the leakage of social subsidies.

The Minister also said that India has demonstrated the power of technology in governance working for the common citizen and small businesses.

Chandrasekhar further shared that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "India has successfully showcased a technology-led model of governance by embedding technology into the governance and transforming the lives of people and India is ready to partner with all like-minded nations towards development in the technology embedded governance."

According to the release, India advocated for harnessing digital technologies and public digital platforms towards technology embedded governance and social inclusion at the UNCTAD High-level Policy Dialogue.

Ministers from India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka shared policy experiences towards digital inclusion and social empowerment at the policy dialogue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)