New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): India reported 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

With this, the total cases has reached to 1,12,29,398 including 1,88,747 active cases and 1,08,82,798 total recoveries.

However, the death toll mounted to 1,57,853 including the new deaths.

With 99,205 active cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most-affected coronavirus state, followed by Kerala with 41,162 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,19,68,271 samples of COVID-19 were tested so far including 5,37,764 samples being tested yesterday.

More than 2,09,89,010 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry informed.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)