New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): India reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate stood at 17.94 per cent, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The fresh infections are 29,722 more than yesterday. On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 16.56 per cent, as per the government's data released today.

With the addition of new infections recorded in the country, the active cases mounted to 20,18,825. As per the ministry, the active cases account for 5.23 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 2,51,777 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries climbed to 3,60,58,806. The recovery rate is currently at 93.50 per cent.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours is 703. The death toll is now at 4,88,396.

The country has so far registered 9,692 cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron. There is an increase of 4.36 per cent in its cases since Thursday as per the ministry.

To detect the presence of the virus, 19,35,912 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, 71.15 crore tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 160.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

