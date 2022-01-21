Seoul: Samsung on Friday finally confirmed its long-rumoured February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022. The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S during the event. Samsung Galaxy S22 Exynos Models To Be Reportedly Launched in Few Regions.

"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post. "The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device."

Ready to break the rules of what’s possible? The new epic standard of smartphones is almost here, experience it soon. pic.twitter.com/WCJyDU8tF0 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 20, 2022

The company has also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.

It's been rumoured that Samsung would replace the Ultra version of its Galaxy S lineup with a Note-like device, complete with a slot for the S Pen. Apart from Galaxy S22 Ultra, next premium flagship S22 series will also include the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. Samsung is also expected to announce a set of tablets -- the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra -- at the event. The Galaxy Tab S7 was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, so it could be another product line to get a release.

