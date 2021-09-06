New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India reported 38,948 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 3,30,27,621, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Of the 38,948 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 26,701 cases in the last 24 hours.

The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 71 consecutive days now.

As a result, India's active case count has also risen to 4,04,874. The active cases comprise 1.23 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.44 per cent the ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities.

A total of 43,903 recoveries in 24 hours has increased the total recovery count to 3,21,81,995.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.58 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 73 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.76 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 7 days and below 5 per cent for 91 consecutive days now.

To detect the presence of this virus in individuals, the ministry informed that 68.75 crore total tests have been conducted in the country till date.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulative samples tested in the country till September 5 is at 53,14,68,867 with 14,10,649 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

India has administered a total of 25,23,089 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 68,75,41,762. (ANI)

