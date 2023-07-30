Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said Indian society rose to the occasion during the Covid-19 pandemic when people in other countries were on the verge of breaking down.

Speaking at the bhumi pujan of Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital and Trimandir Sankool in Thane, Bhagwat said, "During a disease like Corona, people of other countries were on the verge of breaking down and there was looting. But this did not happen in our country because everyone rose (to the occasion) - general society, doctors, hospital staff, social organisations, the rich."

Also Read | NEET UG 2023: MCC Releases Result of Round One Seat Allotment of National Eligibility Entrance Test.

Mohan Bhagwat compared the Covid virus to a "demon" and said that the common man got the assurance that they are not alone in this fight against the virus.

"Together, everyone resisted the demon called Corona. The common man felt that someone is there to look after them and there is no need to worry, they are not alone," Bhagwat said.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Beaten to Death Following Quarrel Over Purchase of Liquor in Dhakuria, Two Accused Arrested.

The RSS chief said that everyone wants India to become the top country in the world when it completes 100 years of independence.

"For centuries, we were amongst the backward and oppressed countries of the world. Now, it has been 75 years of independence. Everyone wants that when we complete 100 years of independence, India becomes the topmost country in the world," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said that everyone is ready to work hard to make India reach the zenith, however, they should be assured that they are not alone in realising this dream.

"Everyone is ready to work hard for that. Nobody will refuse to stand up for it. But they have to be assured that they are not alone," Bhagwat said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the name of the new cancer hospital at Thane is an honour for him. The hospital has been named Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital after Shinde's mentor and Shiv Sena icon of Thane, Anand Dighe.

"It's an honour for me because this hospital's name is Dharmveer Anand Dighe Cancer Hospital. Anand Dighe was known for his work for people. We are also working for people...This hospital will give a new life to a cancer patient." Shinde said addressing a gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)