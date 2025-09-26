New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday held a meeting with Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare release, during the meeting, the two leaders engaged in fruitful discussions on a broad range of issues of mutual interest, with a particular emphasis on deepening bilateral trade and cooperation in the agriculture sector.

Key areas of dialogue included enhancing agricultural trade between the two countries, notably through the expansion of India's exports of agricultural products.

Welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister, Union Minister Chouhan underscored the exemplary level of mutual trust and understanding that characterises the longstanding partnership between India and Russia. He shared India's key priorities in the agriculture sector, including ensuring food security, enhancing farmer incomes, and promoting access to safe and nutritious food for all.

Reaffirming India's commitment to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the world is one family, Chouhan emphasised the role of international collaboration in the welfare of farmers and the food security of citizens.

Dmitry Patrushev highlighted the longstanding and robust cooperation between India and Russia in various sectors, including agriculture. He conveyed Russia's keen interest in further deepening agricultural trade ties between the two countries and showed interest in formalising this partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The discussions centred on enhancing mutual collaboration in the agricultural sector, with a focus on balancing bilateral trade and strengthening technical partnerships between the two countries. The Indian side emphasised the importance of enhanced market access for key agricultural products in the Russian Federation and expressed optimism about the timely resolution of outstanding issues.

Both sides also agreed to deepen cooperation in academic exchanges and scholarship opportunities for students, and to explore joint initiatives in seed traceability systems, with the aim of promoting innovation and advancing technology-driven solutions in agriculture.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening collaboration in agricultural trade, education, research, and development, with a view to promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in the sector.

In addition to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Russian delegation included Maksim Markovich, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation; Denis Alipov, Ambassador of Russia to India; and Sergey Dankvert, Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation.

Representing India were Secretary of the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Devesh Chaturvedi; the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of External Affairs; Joint Secretaries from the International Cooperation Division (IC) and Plant Protection (PP); the Advisor on Trade; the Deputy Director General of Crop Sciences, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE); officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD); along with other senior dignitaries. (ANI)

