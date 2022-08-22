New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The Indian government on Monday signed the headquarters agreement with the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a global initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks.

The agreement was signed by Noor Rahman Sheikh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and Amit Prothi, Director General, CDRI, and will enable the institution to pursue functions internationally with all rights, immunities, and privileges, as per the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947.

"Headquarters Agreement between @cdri_world & GoI signed today by DG CDRI & MEA's JS(ED), in the presence of Principal Secretary to PM, Member Secretary @ndmaindia, Secretary(ER) & AS(ER) from MEA. The Agreement is a major step towards CDRI becoming an International Organisation," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Addressing the event, P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CDRI Governing Council Co-chair, said, "It is a landmark moment for CDRI to be recognised as an independent international organisation, with a Charter endorsed by 31 countries and 8 international organisations in less than two years."

"This will further enable the organisation to fulfil its commitments and engagements on the resilience of infrastructure as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Veena Reddy, USAID India Mission Director, said climate change is an immediate threat that undermines development, exacerbates global inequality, and increases water and food scarcity.

"The US government is partnering with our co-chair India and other CDRI member countries and institutions to improve the resilience of infrastructure to climate and disaster risks globally. Today, as CDRI acquires international organisation status, we reaffirm our support for its vital work," Reddy was quoted as saying.

"Our partnership with CDRI is saving lives and protecting economies from climate-related shocks and extreme weather events," she said.

Director General CDRI Prothi said this is a momentous milestone that will further enable CDRI to work more closely with member countries to address the unique and pressing challenges posed by climate change and foster disaster resilient infrastructure globally.

Kamal Kishore, Member Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority, and CDRI Executive Committee Co-chair, said the CDRI works collaboratively with governments and diverse stakeholders to tackle the present and future challenges confronting humanity with a particular focus on climate change and disaster risks to infrastructure.

The according of an international organisation status will empower CDRI in its journey to promote resilience and contribute to global goals protecting the well-being of at-risk communities and services, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)