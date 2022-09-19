New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A joint India-Singapore ministerial delegation briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held here.

The delegation comprised Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, its Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Work Progressed Rapidly, It’ll Get Completed by December 23. It’s an … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A statement said the ministers briefed Modi about the outcomes of the inaugural session of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

This is Lawrence Wong's first visit to India in his capacity as the deputy prime minister, it noted.

Also Read | Kishor Samrite, Former Madhya Pradesh MLA, Arrested for Threatening to Blow Up Parliament.

The establishment of the ISMR is a pathbreaking initiative which was envisioned by Modi and reflects the unique nature of India-Singapore bilateral relationship, it added.

They briefed him about the wide-ranging discussions held, especially in emerging areas of digital connectivity, fintech, green economy, skill development and food security.

Modi conveyed his appreciation and hoped that initiatives like ISMR would help further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)