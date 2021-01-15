New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the convoy of UN peacekeepers in Mali's Timbuktu region earlier this week that resulted in the killing of four peacekeepers from Cote d'Ivoire.

The attack began when the peacekeepers vehicle struck an improvised explosive device during a security operation along the Douentza and Timbuktu axis about 20 kilometres north of the town of Bamabara-Maoude in the Timbuktu region, the UN peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA said in a statement.

"India strongly condemns the attack on the convoy of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on January 13, 2021 in Timbuktu region in Mali that resulted in the killing of four peacekeepers from Cote d'Ivoire," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the peacekeepers as well as the people and the Government of Cote d'Ivoire and wish for the speedy recovery of all the other injured peacekeepers," it said.

