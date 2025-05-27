New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy is set to welcome the crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, led by Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K, after their remarkable 50,000km circumnavigation of the globe onboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini.

The crew will arrive in Goa on May 29, marking the culmination of their eight-month journey across four continents, three oceans, and three Great Capes. This extraordinary sailing expedition was flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, Goa, on Oct 2, 2024.

The crew accomplished this rare feat in double-handed mode, relying solely on sails and wind power, and braving extreme weather conditions, including winds up to 50 knots (93 kmph) and stormy weather.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the Flag-in ceremony of this landmark event at Mormugao Port, Goa, formally marking the culmination of the circumnavigation. The expedition symbolises India's maritime endeavours, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities, the Indian Navy's commitment to excellence, and Nari Shakti, signifying the motto "Courageous Hearts Boundless Seas."

Over eight months, the Naval duo (famously called #DilRoo) covered a distance of 25,400 nm (approx 50,000km) across four continents, three oceans and three Great Capes, braving extreme weather conditions and challenging seas relying solely on sails and wind power, Though each leg had its challenges, the third leg of the journey from Lyttleton to Port Stanley was one of the most arduous.

The crew encountered three cyclones, navigated through the treacherous Drake Passage, and successfully rounded Cape Horn. The circumnavigation highlights the unwavering spirit, exceptional valour, courage, and perseverance of the officers amidst challenging sea and nature conditions.

During their journey, the crew engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach activities, interacting with parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, and school children, showcasing India's maritime endeavors and promoting national pride.

As the proud flag bearers of resurgent India, the duo commenced their circumnavigation with port calls at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttleton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands) and Cape Town (South Africa). The officers engaged in numerous diplomatic and outreach engagements, interacting with parliamentarians, the Indian diaspora, school children, Naval cadets and university faculty across the globe.

In a rare gesture, they were honoured as special invitees at the Western Australian Parliament in recognition of their achievements. Their accomplishments received accolades from local communities, international sailing bodies and foreign parliaments, serving as a beacon of women's empowerment, maritime excellence and national pride.

During the voyage, the crew had the opportunity to interact with the Union Defence Minister on the eve of International Women's Day. He congratulated the crew for their remarkable milestone and acknowledged the invaluable role of women in bolstering national security, and reaffirmed India's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in the defence sector.

Besides this, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, also interacted with the crew on various occasions and commended their exemplary skills, professionalism, camaraderie and teamwork.

As the nation eagerly awaits the arrival of the resilient crew of Navika Sagar Parikrama II, this expedition has been a defining chapter in India's maritime history. The crew exemplified the spirit of exploration, showcasing seafaring skills on a global stage.

The expedition symbolises Nari Shakti, highlighting the role of women in India's maritime sector and serving as a beacon of women's empowerment.

It has been a journey of empowerment, innovation and commitment to India's maritime heritage, charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future. It reaffirms the Indian Navy's pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility across the vast expanse of the world's oceans. (ANI)

