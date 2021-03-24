New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) India is unlikely to expand export of COVID-19 vaccines for the next few months as the focus shifts to domestic demand in view of spike in coronavirus infections, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

So far, India has sent 60.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to around 80 countries.

The total supplies included doses sent as grant assistance, under commercial contract and through COVAX, which is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Those familiar with the development said India will fulfil the existing commitments made to various countries but will not expand the supplies for next few months to meet the domestic demand.

They said the situation will be reviewed after 2-3 months.

India started supplying the vaccine doses to foreign countries on January 20.

The first countries to receive such vaccines were from the neighbourhood.

The government has already announced that people who are 45 and older can be vaccinated from April 1.

It is ramping up the nationwide inoculation drive as the COVID-19 cases have increased in many states.

