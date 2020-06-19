New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said India wants peace but it does not imply weakness as it is the nature of China to betray.

At an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said, "India wants peace but that doesn't mean we are weak. China's nature is betrayal. India is 'Mazboot' not 'Majboor (India is strong, not helpless).

"Our government has the ability to give a befitting reply," the Maharashtra Chief Minister used Hindi words "Aankhien Nikalkar Haath Me De Dena"(take out the eyes of the enemy)."

"We are all one. This is the feeling. We are with you, PM. We are with our forces and their families," Thackeray said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party virtual meeting to discuss the situation in India-China border areas.

The leaders who took part in the meeting include Congress President Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP chief JP Nadda.

The Prime Minister and leaders also paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off which happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.Leaders of about 20 parties are taking part in the meeting through video conferencing. The meeting has been convened by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

