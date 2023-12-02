Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani said that India will develop "smart and sustainable solutions" to address the "Energy Trilemma" because it has extremely talented young minds who have vowed to fight the Climate Crisis.

Speaking at the Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) 2023 Convocation address, Ambani posed the question, "One: How can it ensure that every citizen and every economic activity in India has access to adequate, most affordable energy? Two: How can it rapidly transition from fossil fuel-based energy to Clean and Green Energy? Three: How can it de-risk the expanding needs of its fast-growing economy from a volatile external environment? I call these three questions the Energy Trilemma."

"I am confident that India is capable of developing smart and sustainable solutions to address this trilemma because it has extremely talented young minds who have vowed to fight the Climate Crisis," he added.

Energy Transition has become the most critical factor in ensuring India's transformation into a global leader in green, sustainable and inclusive development, he said.

Ambani said that PDEU is at the forefront of education and research in this area and that it has launched four landmark initiatives to train its students in cutting-edge energy technologies that will make the world a greener and better place for future generations.

Among the initiatives, he said that a 45 MW Solar PV production line has been launched to train students in solar energy production. Secondly, a Smart Hybrid Micro-Grid System to teach students the technique of energy storage. Thirdly, an Apple Lab for cutting-edge technology exploration and skill development. Fourthly, a multi-game Sports Arena to produce high-quality sporting talent.

"With both humility and pride, I would like to inform that Reliance Foundation has already paid over Rs 130 crore out of a total commitment of Rs 150 crore to build world-class infrastructure and transform PDEU," Ambani said. (ANI)

