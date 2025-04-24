New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said India talks about universal brotherhood but it will not make any compromises when it comes to protecting its freedom, sovereignty and safety.

Khattar was speaking at an international conference organised by RSS-inspired Swadeshi Shodh Samsthan here. His remarks came against the backdrop of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured.

Also Read | BSF Jawan Detained by Pakistan Rangers After Accidentally Crossing Border; Talks Between 2 Forces To Secure His Release On.

In his opening remarks, the minister for housing and urban affairs and power expressed condolence for those killed in the terror strike.

"If the world has weapons of atomic energy, we are also not lagging," he said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Holds National Security Committee Meeting To Discuss India's Move To Suspend Indus Water Treaty and Downgrade Diplomatic Ties (Watch Video).

"We talk about 'vishva bandhutva (universal brotherhood) but, as it is said in common parlance, 'hum kisi ko chhedenge nahin, lekin koi chhedega to chhodenge nahin (We will not pester anybody but if somebody needles us we will not spare)," he said.

"We have to remain prepared to protect our freedom and sovereignty," he added.

Khattar said when the country and the society face any danger, India saw over the past 24 hours how decisions are taken.

After the terror attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) held a meeting and took the "strictest stand" against Pakistan to boycott the neighbouring country.

"We talk about 'vishva bandhutva' but we do not compromise with our safety," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)