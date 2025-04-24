New Delhi, April 24: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after he accidentally crossed the Punjab border and talks are on between the two forces to secure his release, officials said on Thursday. Constable PK Singh of the 182nd battalion was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers across the Ferozepur border on Wednesday, they said.

The jawan was in uniform and carried his service rifle. He was accompanying farmers when he moved ahead to rest in shade and was apprehended by the Rangers. A flag meeting is on between the two forces to secure the release of the BSF jawan, the officials said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Suspends Visa Services to Pakistani Nationals With Immediate Effect; Existing Visas Revoked With Effect From April 27, Says MEA.

They said such incidents were not uncommon and have happened in the past between the two sides. The incident comes against in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack with India taking a slew of measures against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

