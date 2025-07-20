By Jamm

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed deep concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, an Indian national from Ramban district, who was kidnapped in Niger's Dosso region.

In a tweet from the Chief Minister's Office, Abdullah urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene urgently and ensure Ranjeet's safe and swift return.

In a post on social media X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger. He urges the Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet's safe and swift return."

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, was working at a construction site when unidentified gunmen attacked, killing two Indians and abducting him.

Earlier in the day, the family of the abducted pleaded for the government's help to bring Singh home safely.

Located in the remote village of Chakka Kundi in Ramban, the family of Ranjit Singh sat shrouded, unaware of his whereabouts.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, the father of Ranjit Singh, Mohan Lal Sen, said, "We want to tell Modiji to act on it, the Government of India should work to bring him back. We have been suffering for the last 5-6 days. He has little children. We are very worried about him- where is he abducted, has he eaten anything or not."

His mother, Sadhu Devi, is distraught, hasn't slept or eaten since the incident, and is desperate to see her son return home.

The grieving mother, Sadhu Devi, told ANI, "Please bring my son back. I want him back. I haven't slept in nights or eaten anything. When will my son come back?"

Tears rolling down her face, she said, "We are very worried about his whereabouts. He has three small children, they are also worried. We want our son to come back home safe and sound.

"In a heinous terror attack, two Indians were killed while one was abducted in the Dosso region of Niger, as noted by the Indian Embassy in Niger.

The Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with the local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and ensure the safe release of the abducted Indian.

The mission also cautioned all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant. The Indian Embassy in Niger is working closely with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased Indians and ensure Ranjit Singh's safe release.

In a post on X, it said, "In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Mission in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate mortal remains and ensure the safe release of the abducted Indian. All Indians in Niger are advised to remain vigilant."

Arab News reported, citing local sources, that unidentified armed attackers ambushed a Nigerien army unit providing security at a construction site for an electrical line in the Dosso region, around 100 kilometres (63 miles) from the capital city of Niamey. (ANI)

