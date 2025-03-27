New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Three defence forces carried out a tri-service integrated multi-domain exercise codenamed Prachand Prahar in the high-altitude terrain of the Himalayas along the Northern Borders in Arunachal Pradesh.

The three-day exercise from March 25-27, commenced with deployment of advanced surveillance resources of all three services including long-range surveillance aircraft of the IAF and the maritime domain awareness aircraft of the Indian Navy, helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) along with space resources and Indian Army's elite Special Forces to create seamless domain awareness and detect simulated targets.

Also Read | Lucknow 'Food Poisoning': 4 Special Needs Children Die, Over Dozen Fall Sick After Having Dinner at Government Rehab Centre; Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Once identified, these targets were swiftly destroyed through the synchronised joint firepower of Fighter aircrafts, long-range rocket systems, medium artillery, armed helicopters, swarm drones, loitering munitions and kamikaze drones in an electronically contested environment.

Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari,Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal Surat Singh, and Navy's Commodore Ajay Yadav, reviewed the exercise and congratulated the participants on their high professional standards.

Also Read | Bhopal: Toxic Waste From Gas Tragedy To Be Incinerated in 72 Days.

This exercise is in continuation with Exercise Poorvi Prahar held in November 2024, which had focused on the integrated application of aviation assets.

In a post on X, the Eastern Army Command said, "Indian Army's Eastern Command along with the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy showcase their integrated multi-spectrum operational capability in the arduous mountainous terrain along the Northern Borders --Long Range Vectors, Precision Artillery, Swarm Drones, Loiter Munitions and Attack Helicopters struck multiple targets with lethal precision in a contested Electronic environment. "

Ex Prachand Prahaar validated integrated planning, command and control as well as seamless execution of surveillance and firepower platforms across the three services, covering the entire spectrum of conflict.

Ex Prachand Prahaar underscored the Armed Forces' unwavering commitment to jointness, precision and technological superiority. It reinforced the ability to execute multi-domain operations with unparalleled synergy, ensuring India's preparedness to deter and decisively engage any emerging threat along its strategic frontiers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)