New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In a significant move towards enhancing India's defence capabilities and technology absorption, the induction of 'Akashteer Command and Control Systems' has commenced in the Indian Army's Corps of Army Air Defence.

The deployment of Akashteer begins with the flagging off of the first batch of Control Centres from BEL Ghaziabad on April 4, 2024.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Odisha Government Declares Holidays for Its Employees on Voting Days for General Polls; Check Dates Here.

According to defence officials, the project developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is poised to significantly enhance the operational efficiency and integration of the Army's air defence mechanisms. The Akashteer Project is a cutting-edge initiative designed to automate Air Defence Control and Reporting processes by digitising the entire process.

It is highlighted that the Indian Army has declared the year 2024 as the "Year of Tech Absorption' and undertaking various initiatives to induct niche technology and systems in its inventory. The induction of Akashteer Control Centres is one of the major milestones achieved by the Indian Army on its Path to Transformation that will meet the current and futuristic requirements of complex air defence operations.

Also Read | Sign of Imminent Disaster: ‘Doomsday Fish’ Caught 30 Hours Before Taiwan Earthquake by Philippines Fisherman Fuels Ancient Superstition.

"By integrating radar and communication systems at all levels into a unified network, Akashteer aims to deliver an unprecedented level of situational awareness and control. This will enable swift engagement of hostile targets, significantly reduce the risk of fratricide, and ensure the safety of friendly aircraft in contested airspace," defence officials said.

As per the officials, a noteworthy aspect of Akashteer is its emphasis on mobility and resilience. The system's Control Centres, designed to be vehicle-based and mobile, can maintain operational capabilities even in challenging communication environments.

The system will facilitate the achievement of complete automation of air defence operations and significantly enhance the air defence posture of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)