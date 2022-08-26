New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Indian Army on Friday said fake messages were circulating on social media on the issue of recruitment of Gurkhas from Nepal and cautioned citizens against falling for rumours.

"Fake messages are being circulated on social media about the recruitment of Gorkhas from Nepal in the Indian Army," tweeted the Indian Army.

India on Thursday reiterated that it will continue recruiting Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. However, there have been reports suggesting that the Nepal government is not very keen about the Himalayan country's youth being recruited under the scheme.

In a weekly media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said, "We have been recruiting Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army for a long time. We look forward to continuing to recruit Gurkha soldiers to the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. "

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

'Agnipath' is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the 'Agnipath' scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness.

The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India's security, the government has said. The 'Agniveers' will be given a good pay package and an exit retirement package after a service of four years.

The first four years, served under a contract, are not likely to be taken into consideration for the fixation of the final pensionary benefits.

The other 75 per cent 'Agniveers' will be demobilized, with an exit or "Seva Nidhi" package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers. (ANI)

