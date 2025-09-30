Asal Uttar (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Golden Arrow Division under the Indian Army's Vajra Corps commemorated the Diamond Jubilee of the army's victory during the India-Pakistan War of 1965 at Asal Uttar, Punjab, on Tuesday.

According to the Government of India, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was the Chief Guest of this jubilee. It was attended by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and other military commanders, War Veterans, Veer Naris, civil dignitaries, students, and local citizens in large numbers.

Also Read | Delhi Police Seizes 423 kg of Banned Firecrackers During Raids in Sadar Bazar and Shahdara Ahead of Festive Season; Three Arrested.

The statement said that the commemoration paid tribute to the gallant soldiers of the Battle of Asal Uttar and Battle of Barki, whose indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice turned the tide of the 1965 War in India's favour.

During the Jubilee, special homage was paid to Company Quarter Master Havildar Abdul Hamid, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous). His unmatched bravery in destroying advanced enemy tanks, along with his ultimate sacrifice, continues to inspire future generations.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: Devotees Gather at Temples To Offer Prayers on Maha Ashtami Across West Bengal (Watch Videos).

In his address, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and for preserving India's proud military heritage. He said that the inauguration of 'Archives-cum-Museum' and 'Hamid Gallery' would not only immortalise the heroes of 1965 but also serve as a source of education/ knowledge, and inspiration for future generations.

He also praised the Army and the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for their initiative to promote border tourism and strengthen the connection between citizens and soldiers.

The statement said that the governor underlined the trust that the Nation reposes in the Indian Army to meet any future challenges, be they traditional or emerging. He affirmed that as India marches ahead into the era of Amrit Kaal, the Army will continue to play a pivotal role in ensuring national security, fostering unity, and inspiring the youth to dedicate themselves to the service of the Nation with courage, discipline and integrity.

During the event, war veterans and Veer Naris were honoured in recognition of their sacrifices. The Archives-cum-Museum was inaugurated as a permanent repository of the 1965 War, preserving the history, artefacts and stories of valour for posterity.

The Hamid Gallery, dedicated to the memory of CQMH Abdul Hamid, PVC, was also inaugurated and opened to the public as a mark of gratitude to one of India's bravest and fearless celebrated heroes. In addition, a 72-foot high National Flag was also hoisted at the War Memorial on this occasion by Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Western Command.

According to the Government of India, the Jubilee celebrations at Asal Uttar reinforced the enduring bond between the Armed Forces and Indian citizens. The occasion served as a solemn remembrance of sacrifices, a celebration of military heritage and a pledge for the future, as the Nation steps confidently into Amrit Kaal with faith in its Armed Forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)