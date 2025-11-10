Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], November 10 (ANI): As part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, the Indian Army has conducted Exercise Brahmashira in the Rann and Creek Sector, bringing together the three services, Indian Coast Guard and BSF in seamless coordination with civil administration to validate integrated capabilities across land, sea and air.

Embodying the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation, the exercise integrates Joint Task Forces, a state-of-the-art Joint Control Centre, and robust operational infrastructure to sustain multi-domain operations, the army said in a release.

It also validates new structures, advanced technologies and adaptive warfighting capabilities. Exercise Brahmashira highlights India's commitment to Military-Civil Fusion and a Whole-of-Nation approach, showcasing the Armed Forces' ability to deliver rapid, coordinated, decisive responses across domains.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's Southern Command is participating in a series of tri-service exercises under the overarching framework of Exercise TRISHUL to validate full-spectrum land-sea-air integration, embodying the mantra of JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation in action.

Reflecting the Armed Forces' expanding multi-domain capabilities and focus on self-reliance in defence, Exercise TRISHUL commenced with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains. Covering electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, as well as Air Defence Control and Reporting, the exercises reaffirm tri-service preparedness to dominate both virtual and physical domains through seamless land, sea, and air integration for coordinated joint fires.

In the Thar Desert, Southern Command formations are undertaking intense integrated manoeuvres through Exercises MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar to validate combined arms operations, mobility, and joint fire integration under realistic conditions. The training will culminate in a mega combat exercise validating precision targeting and multi-domain coordination, reaffirming the Army's commitment to transformation through rigorous training and operational validation.

A joint exercise in the Kutch Sector, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and BSF, is rehearsing integrated operational capability in close coordination with the civil administration, reflecting the Military-Civil Fusion approach to integrated national security.

Exercise TRISHUL stands as a testament to the Armed Forces' commitment to Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation. It also serves as a testbed for the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation initiative, built around five pillars -- Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Tech Infusion, Improving Systems and Processes, and Enhancing Human Resource Skills - to adapt to the changing character of warfare.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to continuous evolution and remains a Future-Ready Force capable of meeting emerging challenges across the full spectrum of conflict. (ANI)

