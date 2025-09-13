Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a major outreach initiative to empower the youth of the Northeast, the Indian Army successfully conducted a Zonal and Central Category Recruitment Rally, including entries for Women Military Police, at Narangi Cantonment from September 10 to 13, officials said on Saturday. The rally was organised under the aegis of the Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Narangi.

According to a release, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from candidates across all seven Northeastern states, with both male and female aspirants turning out in large numbers. Candidates who had earlier cleared the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) participated in Phase II of the recruitment process.

Participants underwent rigorous physical and medical assessments, displaying determination, discipline and endurance. Army officials commended the motivation and zeal of the youth, many of whom were appearing for the first time in a national-level recruitment drive.

Reinforcing the Army's commitment to integrity and transparency, the recruitment was conducted under strict adherence to fairness and safety protocols. An ARO Narangi official stated, "This rally represents more than just recruitment; it is a symbol of inclusion, empowerment, and national integration."

The successful conduct of the rally was made possible through the active cooperation of the Civil and Police Administration, whose support ensured smooth and secure execution of the event, according to the release.

This recruitment rally forms part of the Indian Army's broader endeavour to connect with the youth of the Northeast and provide them with an opportunity to serve the nation in one of its most respected institutions. (ANI)

