Churachandpur, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Manipur's Churachandpur district. As part of his government's focus on inclusive and sustainable growth, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Manipur Urban Roads and drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore. He also laid the foundations for five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore, the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, and the Working Women Hostels at nine locations across the state.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Manipur's capital Imphal, where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore. These projects include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all-women's markets, in four districts. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Manipur, To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over INR 10,000 Crore in Imphal and Churanchandpur.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects in Manipur

PM Modi Addressing Programme in Manipur

Manipur is a vital pillar of India's progress. Addressing a programme during the launch of development initiatives in Churachandpur. https://t.co/1JENvDXOoE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

Earlier today, PM Modi dedicated Mizoram's first rail line between Bairabi and Sairang to the nation, highlighting how the broad-gauge line will be a "lifeline of transformation" by helping people avail better services and local businesses will get access to the rest of the country. "This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transportation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the nation," PM Modi said. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bairabi–Sairang Railway Line, Says 'Mizoram Is Playing Important Role in India’s Development Journey' (Watch Video).

PM Modi, who addressed the gathering in Aizawl from the Lengpui airport due to adverse weather, apologised for being present at the inauguration venue. He began his address saying, "I bow to the Supreme God Pathian, who watches over this beautiful land of the Blue Mountains." "I am here at Mizoram's Lengpui airport, due to bad weather. I am sorry I cannot join you in Aizwal. But I can feel your love and affection from this medium. Friends, whether it is the freedom movement or the task of nation-building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward with courage and dedication. The ideals of great personalities like Lalnu Ropuiliani and Pasaltha Khuangchera continue to inspire not only Mizoram, but the entire nation," PM Modi said.

