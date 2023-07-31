Tenga Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration, West Kameng District, inaugurated the Amrit Sarovar at Tenga Valley, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the government's Mission Amrit Sarovar initiative.

The Amrit Sarovar project, aligned with the guidelines of the Government of India, focuses on rainwater harvesting and community empowerment.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs Continue! Cybersecurity Firm Kape Technologies Lays Off Nearly 200 Employees.

With the objective of conserving rainwater, the project will play a role in ensuring water security for the region.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps local formation based at Rupa, and the District Commissioner (DC) of West Kameng district.

Also Read | Bulgarian Woman Dies at Yoga Ashram in Bihar: Bulgaria National Found Unconscious in Her Room at Munger Ashram, Passes Away.

They unveiled the multi-purpose facility, which stands as a symbol of seamless civil-military fusion dedicated to the overall development of the area.

Constructed with the support of the local administration, the Amrit Sarovar showcases the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army and the District Administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)