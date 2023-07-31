Patna, July 31: A 46-year-old woman from Bulgaria was found unconscious in a Yoga Ashram in Bihar’s Munger district, said officials on Monday, adding that she was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The deceased was identified as Deniala Bogomilova, a native of Sofia city of Bulgaria, died on Sunday. She had come to Munger a month ago for a Yoga course. Bihar: Youth Accidentally Shot While Recording Clash Between Two Parties in Bhagalpur, Dies; Video Goes Viral.

Sahajanand Saraswati, a Yoga Guru of the Ashram said, “The victim was healthy. She had no complications. She was found unconscious in her room. We took her to a nearby Sewayan hospital where doctors declared her dead.” “We have informed the Kotwali police station, SP office and the DM office about the incident,” he said. 'Dead' Man Found Alive in Bihar! Person Deemed 'Dead' and 'Cremated' Returns Home Alive in Muzaffarpur.

Sadar SDPO Rajesh Kumar said, “We have sent the dead body for the post mortem. It will be conducted by a panel of three expert doctors. We have also informed her relatives in Bulgaria, the external affairs ministry and Bulgarian embassy.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2023 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).