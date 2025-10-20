Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a heartwarming celebration along the Line of Control (LOC), Army families joined local children to celebrate Diwali in the Tangdhar sector. The event was chiared by Sanjana Pradhan, Chairperson of Families Welfare Organisation, who distributed gifts to the children and interacted with them.

The Indian army also provided free computer courses to the children. Sanjana Pradhan interacted with the students during their class and asked what they learnt from this course.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjana Pradhan highlighted the Army's ongoing efforts to promote computer education. She said, "The Army started computer courses here a long time ago. It feels wonderful to be here on Diwali, especially seeing the enthusiasm of the girls. There's a strong desire among them to learn something new."

Encouraging parents to support girls' education, Pradhan added, "I request all parents to send their daughters to study further. When they learn, they will uplift their families. Girls' education, especially in computers, is essential as moving forward, everything is going to be digital."

She further urged the Indian army to introduce more courses like Artificial Intelligence for children.

Pradhan also praised the courage of Kashmiri children, saying, "Earlier, even something like Operation Sindoor seemed frightening to the children here, but listening to their experiences now shows how brave they are. Many of them aspire to join the Army, and it's heartening to see so many girls wanting to serve the nation."

Furthermore, the children also appreciated the Army's role in computer education.

Imtiaz, a local youth benefiting from the Army's computer course initiative, said, "Our computer course is almost free; the fee is only Rs 200 for three months. The Indian Army fully supports us, and even when one teacher is present, three backup soldiers come to assist. This is the first time in my life I am celebrating Diwali with the Indian Army."

Echoing similar sentiments, Nazia, a student, said, "The Indian Army has provided us with all the necessary facilities and educational courses. We are also celebrating Diwali with them today, and it feels truly special. The Army has given us great support and opportunities."

Meanwhile, Indian Army officers stationed at Azmat-e-Hind, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar, celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy, laughter, and festive cheer in the remote border area on Sunday.

Diwali Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm and unity by the Indian Army and local residents along the LoC. The event was infused with the spirit of togetherness, as soldiers and civilians came together to light diyas, share sweets, and enjoy cultural performances.

The event was organised as part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen the bond between the armed forces and local communities. With the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop and the spirit of Diwali in the air, the celebrations lit up the hearts of all those present. (ANI)

