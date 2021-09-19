Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 19 (ANI): South Western Command of the Indian Army on Saturday organised an exhibition showcasing defence equipment at Chitrakoot Stadium in Jaipur to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Speaking to ANI, an Indian army official said, "We have displayed the defence equipment in this exhibition to make people aware of the Indian army achievements. We want to motivate the youth by showcasing these types of equipment."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these events had been started to make people aware of Indian Arm Forces. So, we are also continuing the move by organising these kinds of events," he added.

Further, he said that India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war is memorable for all the Indians, so, every citizen should be aware of this war. (ANI)

