Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday extended condolences to the family of Tashi Namgyal, the Ladakhi shepherd who is credited with alerting Indian troops about Pakistani infiltration during the 1999 Kargil conflict.

Namgyal passed away yesterday in central Ladakh's Aryan Valley.

In a post on X, the Fire and Fury Corps official handle said the Indian Army shall remain indebted to his contribution to the nation, and his selfless sacrifice shall forever be remembered.

"Final Farewell to a Hero--Shree Tashi Namgyal. Fire and Fury Corps extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Tashi Namgyal, the first informant of the Kargil intrusion leading to the war," the post read.

"Immediate assistance has been provided to the family and continued support is assured. Shree Tashi Namgyal is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The post further added The army shall remain indebted to his contribution to the nation, and his selfless sacrifice shall forever be remembered," he said.

The Kargil War was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999, with a gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts that were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during the winter months. (ANI)

