Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): Tangdhar is a remote village in the Kupwara District, which has long struggled with limited access to educational and technological facilities. Students with a desire to learn computer skills often had no choice but to travel to the central district headquarters in Kupwara or even as far as Srinagar.

These journeys are not only time-consuming but also financially burdensome, making it nearly impossible for many students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue such education. Recognising this gap and stepping up to serve the community, the Indian Army has taken a commendable initiative by establishing the Shakti Vijay Computer lab in Tanghdar.

This lab is now offering free computer courses to the local students, significantly reducing the barriers to digital education. The lab offers training at two levels: a Basic Computer Course, which lasts 3 months. This course focuses on foundational skills like typing, basic MS Office applications, and internet usage and Advanced Computer Course 6 months aimed at students who wish to pursue more in-depth training including programming fundamentals, data management, AI and other essential digital tools.

A student who is studying computer advance course said that there was no facility to learn computers earlier in the region and people had to go to Srinagar by paying five to 10 thousand fees to learn computer. However, the training provided by the Indian Army is very helpful and free of cost.

"I live here and there was no facility to learn computers. The army provided us this facility here and I do computer advance course here. We used to go to Srinagar, where we had to pay Rs 5 to 10, whereas here we are taught without any fee", the student told ANI.

This initiative has brought new hope to students not only from Tangdhar but also from neighbouring villages. With access to computer education now available locally and free of cost, many young minds are being equipped with valuable skills that can open doors to better educational and employment opportunities. (ANI)

