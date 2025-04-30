Mumbai, April 30: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially declared the much-awaited ICSE Class 10 results for the academic year 2024–25. The results are now available for students on the official websites at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Thousands of students across India have eagerly awaited this moment, and the announcement brings relief and excitement as they await their scores. Schools are also preparing to celebrate the achievements of their students who appeared for the exams held from February 21 to March 27, 2025. TBSE Result 2025 Tomorrow at tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in: Tripura To Announce Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results on April 30, Know Timing and Other Details.

As students access their results, it's important to know the steps to check their mark sheets online. Once the results are live, candidates will need to visit the designated websites, enter their unique ID, index number, and CAPTCHA code to view their scores. Let's now explore the simple steps on how to check your results online.

Steps To Check Your ICSE Class 10 Results Online:

Visit the Official Website: Go to cisce.org or results.cisce.org to access the result page. Select ICSE 10th Result 2025: On the homepage, look for the link for the ICSE 10th result for the year 2025 and click on it. Enter Your Credentials: You will be prompted to enter your unique ID, index number, and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the page. Submit and View Results: After entering the required details, click on the 'Submit' button. Your ICSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and Print: Download your result and print a copy for future reference. Make sure to keep a hard copy for official use.

In case of any discrepancies, contact your school or the CISCE board immediately for assistance.

With the ICSE Class 10 results now available, students can finally evaluate their performance and plan their next academic steps. Whether opting for science, commerce, or humanities in Class 11, this marks a significant transition in their educational journey. Those unsatisfied with their marks also have options like rechecking and improvement exams, ensuring fairness and transparency.

