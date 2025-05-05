Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan on the border after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) during the intervening night of May 4 and 5, official said on Monday.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to officials, the Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately.

Earlier on the night of May 3 and 4, the Pakistan Army indulged in small arms firing across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor districts in J&K, which was retaliated against effectively by the Indian Army.

According to the Indian Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner.

This is the eleventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing began on the night of April 25-26.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration). On Aprli 29, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as per defence sources.

Sources said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border. (ANI)

