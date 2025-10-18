Dibrugarh, October 18: A Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil of the 456 Field Hospital saved the life of an eight-month-old infant who suffered a sudden medical emergency onboard the Rajdhani Express en route to Dibrugarh, the Indian Army said. According to the Indian Army, the incident took place around 4:30 pm when the infant went into sudden respiratory distress and became unresponsive. Sepoy Sunil, who was returning from leave and was in the same coach, immediately rushed to the infant's aid.

Demonstrating remarkable composure, Sepoy Sunil assessed the situation and found that the baby had no pulse and was not breathing. Acting swiftly, he placed the infant on a flat surface and began paediatric cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Using two fingers, he administered chest compressions followed by mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. His prompt and skilful intervention helped stabilise the infant. Mumbai: Alert RPF Personnel Saves Man's Life Who Fell on Platform While Boarding Train at Andheri Station, Video Surfaces.

Further, Sepoy Sunil coordinated with the train staff and Railway Police to facilitate the infant's immediate medical evacuation for continued care and treatment. Meanwhile, on October 12, Assam hosted the Veterans Swabhiman Rally 2025, where Assam Governor Lakshman Acharya lauded the dedication and sacrifices of India's armed forces. He stated that those who move forward with the resolve to sacrifice everything for the country and society deserve the nation's most profound respect.

Addressing the gathering at the Narangi Military Station in Guwahati, Governor Acharya said, "This is a very sacred event. Gratitude is part of our culture. Those who moved forward with the resolve to sacrifice everything for the country and society deserve our deepest respect. Bringing them all together, expressing gratitude to them, understanding their needs, and fulfilling them is a tremendous feat." He further praised the Indian Army for organising the rally, which focused on veterans' welfare, self-reliance, and health awareness. The event witnessed large participation from soldiers and ex-servicemen. Indian Railways TC Saves Woman Passenger From Coming Under Mumbai-Kolhapur Train at Pune Station (Watch Video).

"I am pleased that the Indian Army has organised various events focused on their well-being, self-reliance, and overall health," he added. Major General AK Sharma, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 51 Sub Area, said the rally was organised to address the concerns of the veteran community and strengthen ties with them.

Speaking at the event, Major General Sharma said, "Today we organised this veterans rally. We named it the Swabhimaan Rally. It was primarily to meet our veteran community." He added that many veterans had travelled from remote areas to attend. "They come from many remote locations. We have tried to provide them with all the facilities and address all the issues that they may have. We have tried to address all of them here," Sharma said. The Indian Army continues to uphold its commitment towards its personnel and society at large.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)