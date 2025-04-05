New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has successfully validated the concept of Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) during Exercise SARVSHAKTI.

"The exercise showcased the seamless collaboration between manned platforms and unmanned systems at the tactical level -- a key capability in preparing for Multi-Domain Operations (MDO). This validation underscores the Army's commitment to future-ready force structuring and reaffirms its ability to absorb and operationalise cutting-edge technologies," as per a PRO Defence release.

Exercise SARVSHAKTI was aimed at enhancing interoperability, rapid decision-making, and battlefield awareness by using drones, autonomous systems, and AI-enabled platforms. Demonstrating human-machine synergy in a live tactical environment, it sets a new benchmark for tech-enabled warfare.

Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps has said that the successful validation of MUM-T is not only a technological achievement but also a testament to the evolving capabilities of the Indian soldier.

"The battlefield of tomorrow demands adaptability, speed, and seamless integration of man and machine. Exercise SARVSHAKTI is a proud milestone in that journey. The successful validation of MUM-T is not just a technological achievement, but a testament to the Indian soldier's ability to evolve with the times," he said.

The exercise highlighted successful field-level validation of MUM-T for real-time reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition. It also demonstrated integration of unmanned systems with traditional combat platforms.It also demonstrated enhanced situational awareness and faster decision loops for tactical commanders.

In March, the Indian Army's Fleur-De-Lis Brigade successfully tested a First Person View (FPV) drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition. The test was carried out in the general area of Pathankot in Punjab.

The Fleur-De-Lis Brigade has achieved a milestone in tactical drone warfare by successfully developing, testing, and validating an FPV drone equipped with an impact-based, kamikaze-role anti-tank munition--the first-of-its-kind project in the Indian Army.

This FPV drone is developed in collaboration with DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh. (ANI)

