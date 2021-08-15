Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) An Indian Army team of three officers and 25 sappers has reached Russia to take part in the Safe Route Competition of International Army Games, scheduled from August 24 to September 4, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

A total of eight countries are participating in the competition -- India, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Laos, Venezuela, Russia, Vietnam and Egypt.

Also Read | TS ICET 2021: Admit Cards Released Today, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets from icet.tsche.ac.in.

On Sunday, the Russian Military organised a flag hoisting ceremony for the Indian contingent on India's Independence Day.

The ceremony started with Col Buzon, the head of the organising committee, congratulating the Indian contingent on the occasion of Independence Day, defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Amitabh Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

Col Buzon said, "We celebrate the day together with India with immense pride and glory, being men in uniform from Corps of Engineers of respective armies."

Lt Col Satish Kumar, the commander of the Indian contingent from the Army's Sapta Shakti Command, hoisted the Indian flag.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)