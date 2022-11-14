New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) chief VS Patahania on Monday undertook his maiden sortie of 45 minutes in an indigenous Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

ICG officials informed that, after his sortie, Pathania praised the indigenous LUH and said that it is an excellent flying machine with state-of-art-technologies.

"DG, ICG, V S Pathania, undertook his maiden sortie (45 minutes) in the indigenous LUH at HAL facilities in Bengaluru. He said that LUH is an excellent flying machine with state-of-art-technologies," Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) tweeted which was retweeted by ICG. (ANI)

