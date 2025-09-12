New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A two-member Indian Coast Guard (ICG) delegation, led by the Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, is participating in the 4th Coast Guard Global Summit (CGGS) in Rome, Italy, from September 11 to 12.

The Summit is being attended by delegates from 115 countries and international organisations, reflecting its stature as a premier global forum for Coast Guard cooperation, according to an official statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Commandant Amit Uniyal. According to the official statement, the summit serves as a forum for sharing experiences and best practices across diverse areas, including Maritime Safety and Marine Environment Protection, such as emergency response to major pollution incidents, natural disasters, and marine accidents.

Also Read | Sikkim Landslide: 4 Killed, 3 Missing After Massive Landslide in Yangthang; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

It also addresses Maritime Security, with a focus on countering transnational maritime crimes through advanced technologies, human resource development and training, and strengthening inter-regional and international cooperation under shared principles of conduct as "Guardians at Sea", the statement added.

Recognising the growing complexity of maritime challenges at the global level, the Japan Coast Guard and the Nippon Foundation convened the first CGGS in the year 2017.

Also Read | CP Radhakrishnan Takes Oath As 15th Vice President of India: President Droupadi Murmu Administers Oath to Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan (Watch Videos).

Since then, the Summit has evolved into a key mechanism for dialogue and confidence-building among Coast Guards worldwide. The 4th edition, being held under the co-chairmanship of Italy and Japan, seeks to strengthen multilateral cooperation, promote capacity building, and develop collective approaches to safeguarding the global ocean environment.

The opening institutional statements delivered by the Prime Minister of Italy, HE Giorgia Meloni, and virtually by the Prime Minister of Japan, HE Shigeru Ishiba, underscored the importance of global Coast Guard cooperation, particularly in the domains of Marine Pollution Response (MPR), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), and Maritime Law Enforcement, the statement further noted.

The Indian Coast Guard delegation contributed actively to the proceedings, with ICG delivering an expert lecture titled 'Guardians Against the Blaze: ICG's Tactical Response to Fire Emergencies', underlining India's expertise and constructive role in maritime safety & security. Looking ahead, the Indian Coast Guard intends to bid for the Presidency of the 5th Coast Guard Global Summit, planned to be hosted in India in 2027, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global maritime governance and positioning ICG as a key partner in shaping the collective agenda for safer, cleaner, and more secure seas, the statement added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)