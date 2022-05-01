New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ship rescued six persons from the sinking ship MSV Malabar in Kerala's Beypore, according to information received by officials on Sunday.

After the Coast Guard received information that the MSV Malabar was sinking at Beypore, Indian Coast Guard Ship C-404 took the lead and rescued all the people safely.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl, Two Minor Boys Arrested for Bludgeoning Man to Death With Stone and Iron Pipe.

Officials informed that the ship was making its way to Androth, Lakshadweep with cargo and construction materials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)