Pune, May 1: The Pune police recently arrested a 19-year-old girl and two minor boys for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man with whom she had a relationship. Police officials said that the deceased allegedly tried to threaten the woman's new relationship after she got involved with another man.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the deceased has been identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil (40), a resident of Pathare building along the Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan.

The accused has been identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav (19), a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune. She has been remanded to police custody till April 4, an official said. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Arrested for Bludgeoning Man to Death Over Not Putting Up Their Photos on Ambedkar Hoardings in Pune.

Assistant police inspector Sarang Chavan of Mhalunge police outpost of Pimpri Chinchwad police said, "Her new partner is 16-years-old. The other accused is 15-years-old. She and Patil worked together in a company.

After the relationship ended, she changed her job and was involved with someone else. That is when, she claims, he started troubling her. So she told the minor accused about him and they and killed him."

The series of incidents that began around 3 pm on Thursday went on till 11 am on Friday in the Bhamboli area of Khed in Pune. The alleged incident came to light after the deceased's body was found in an open ground near a private company building complex. Mumbai Shocker: Fraudsters Circulate Morphed Pornographic Video to Family, Friends After Man Fails To Repay Loan.

Sources from the police said that Jadhav and Patil were in a relationship. The deceased had started troubling the 19-year-old girl after the relationship ended. Post this, the girl and two of her co-accused conspired to bring the 40-year-old deceased to a secluded spot where they bludgeoned him to death using a stone and iron pipe.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased 29-year-old wife who lives with him. The Chakan police filed a case under Sections 302 (murder), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).