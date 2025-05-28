New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Wednesday laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers' War Memorial in Hong Kong, paying tribute to the Indian soldiers who defended the territory during World War I (1914-1919).

The ceremony was held to honor the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who served in the British Indian Army.

Also Read | Top Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorists and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir Feature Together in Nuclear Celebration.

The Indian Soldiers' War Memorial, built in 1928, stands as a lasting symbol of their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment. Erected by public subscription, the memorial honours the memory of Indian soldiers who served in Hong Kong during WWI, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice.

Over the years, it has been a place of solemn remembrance and has welcomed distinguished Indian dignitaries, including Vice President Dr S Radhakrishnan (1957) and President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma (1991), reaffirming the deep historical ties and shared respect between India and Hong Kong.

Also Read | Thane: Man Promises Marriage, Cheats 73-Year-Old Woman of INR 57 Lakh and Disappears.

This year's ceremony also marked the successful completion of enhancement works at the memorial, ensuring the site is preserved with the dignity it deserves.

In a post on social media X, the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong wrote "Ambassador of India to the People's Republic of China H.E. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Rawat laid a wreath at the renovated Indian Soldiers' War Memorial in Hong Kong, joined by Consul General @SatwantKhanalia & members of the Indian Diaspora at a solemn commemoration event organized on 25 May, 2025. A tribute funded by @DefenceMinIndia & executed by the Consulate General of India in Hong Kong with the Hindu Association Hong Kong - honouring Indian soldiers & inspiring future generations."

Meanwhile, earlier today Consul General Satwant Khanalia met local Indian artist Biren Kapadia.

Kapadia presented an evocative acrylic canvas to Khanalia which would find a place of honour Consulate Visitors Reception area.

"Consul General @SatwantKhanalia was happy to meet talented local Indian artist Mr. Biren Kapadia who presented an evocative watercolour/acrylic on canvas titled "Into the Wild" which will shortly find a place of honour in the Consulate Visitors' Reception area. Mr. Kapadia likes to paint giant, gentle creatures such as whales & elephants & said that the process of painting gives him a sense of peace, with constructive feedback from his wife & grandson. Let's all find our own unique way of connecting with nature & path to inner peace," the post on the official account of Consulate General of India in Hong Kong read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)