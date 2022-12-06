New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asserted the Indian judiciary will go completely paperless in the near future.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi High Court new building, the Minister said, "I had a detailed meeting about the e-Court projects. For e-courts I have also requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to complete the task in his tenure."

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Computer Engineer Arrested for Killing Wife by Slitting Her Throat Over Suspicion of Infidelity in Pune.

He said lawyers in the country should be prepared for paperless work adding that the Ministry has conveyed to law officers that very soon the system will have to go paperless.

"When we talk about the judiciary which is totally digital, then it will have a huge impact on the justice delivery mechanism itself. It will also help in delivering fast result," Rijiju said.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted by Cyberabad Police, Over 14,000 Victims Rescued.

While stating that as the central government has a well-defined role, Law Minister Rijiju said, the Centre cannot do much for High Court infrastructure as it is the State government who has to look after the expenditure for developing the infrastructure.

"We have to make the judiciary more interesting and attractive so that aggrieved people should be able to come to courts with ease," he said

On Tuesday, the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurated a new 'S block' of the Delhi High Court. Besides the Chief Justice of India, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice Sanjeev Khanna of Supreme Court, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were guests of honour at the inauguration function.

According to the Delhi High Court communication, the 'S block' building is truly a new benchmark in judicial infrastructure as well as public architecture made possible by the support of the Government of India, the Government of Delhi and all Government regulatory as well as project management agencies who worked synergistically to serve in the cause of justice.

According to Delhi High Court's press communication, the new building has Delhi International Arbitration Centre with 18 new arbitration rooms and huddle rooms. It will also have a Judicial Convention Centre with Full Court Facility, a 285-seater Auditorium, 200 lawyers' Chambers, and Common meeting rooms with other facilities for lawyers including a cafeteria.

The new Block will also have offices across 6 floors and a large 300 capacity Parking facility across three basements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)